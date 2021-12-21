Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.939 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $11.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 79.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE WIA opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.