Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.939 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $11.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 79.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE WIA opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
