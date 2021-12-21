Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

WINC opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 341.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 186,932 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 77,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter.

