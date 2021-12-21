Westpac Banking Corp Sells 25,843 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 67.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,843 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 12.7% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 17.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $30.49.
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
