Westpac Banking Corp Sells 25,843 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 67.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,843 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 12.7% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 17.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.