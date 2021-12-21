Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,112 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,088,000 after purchasing an additional 105,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.12.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $530.61 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $549.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

