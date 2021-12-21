Whittier Trust Co. Has $12.95 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $380.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

