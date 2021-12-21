Whittier Trust Co. Has $12.95 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $380.69 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.18 and a 200-day moving average of $371.67.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

