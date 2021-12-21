Whittier Trust Co. Has $87.39 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 297.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 315,747 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $87,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $800,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 559,731 shares of company stock worth $181,730,212 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $277.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $692.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.