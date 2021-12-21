Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $164.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

