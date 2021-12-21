Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 605 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $77,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $194.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.30. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,353 shares of company stock valued at $37,271,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.