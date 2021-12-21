Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 496 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in MongoDB by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in MongoDB by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $477,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,223 shares of company stock valued at $35,073,196. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $495.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $514.43 and a 200-day moving average of $438.11. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

