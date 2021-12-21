Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

