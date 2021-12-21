Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.17.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $236.96 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.72 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

