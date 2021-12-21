Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $51,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Diageo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $58,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO opened at $211.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.57. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $213.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

