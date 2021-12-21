Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.28 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 108,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $164.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

