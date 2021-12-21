Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 18.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.48. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Moffett Nathanson lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.21.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

