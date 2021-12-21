Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,559,000 after purchasing an additional 74,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,362,000 after purchasing an additional 343,187 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.14. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

