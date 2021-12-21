Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 365 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $530.61 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $549.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $506.32 and its 200 day moving average is $497.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.12.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

