Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $236.96 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.17.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.