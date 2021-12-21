Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 275 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

