Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 3,497 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSD opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.37 and a one year high of $133.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $3,139,872. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

