Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 559 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $672.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $648.05 and a 200-day moving average of $609.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $696.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

