Whittier Trust Co. Sells 925 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.38.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $345.54 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $369.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

