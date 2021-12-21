Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WGO. KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $66.41. 21,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,635. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.86. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.