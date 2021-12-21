WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 8,549 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 240,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JEF stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.