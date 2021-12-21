WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,787 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in H&R Block by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in H&R Block by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after buying an additional 835,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after buying an additional 811,238 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in H&R Block by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 588,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,035,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

