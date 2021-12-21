WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $192.55 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.65 and its 200-day moving average is $195.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.