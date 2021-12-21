WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $927,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $820,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Shares of SWKS opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average of $172.85.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

