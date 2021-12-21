WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,744 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 59.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. Citigroup cut their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

NYSE W opened at $195.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.26 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.67.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,236 shares of company stock valued at $26,174,284 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

