WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 419 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

LECO opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.46. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

