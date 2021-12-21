WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,798 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 410.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

