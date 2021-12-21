Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,114 shares during the quarter. OLO accounts for 1.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of OLO worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after buying an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,371,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,878,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,369,000 after buying an additional 223,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $710,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $55,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 941,453 shares of company stock worth $26,802,200 in the last quarter.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.62. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.