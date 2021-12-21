Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of National Presto Industries worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth $529,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 86,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NPK opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.63. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $117.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.23.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.06%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

