Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Up 1% This Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $531.57 or 0.01089457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00051242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.88 or 0.08199913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,885.19 or 1.00191452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,369,421 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

