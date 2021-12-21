Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 15,472 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.6% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $353.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

