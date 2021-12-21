Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 40,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

