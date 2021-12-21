Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $980,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

