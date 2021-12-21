Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

NYSE:LMT opened at $337.42 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

