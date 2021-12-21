Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $645.03 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $646.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $556.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

