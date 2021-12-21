XML Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,082 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 98.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,569,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.64.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

