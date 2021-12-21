XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEO stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.47. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $9.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

