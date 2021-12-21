XML Financial LLC Purchases 1,830 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

