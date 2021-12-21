XML Financial LLC Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,782,584. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $477.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $526.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.08. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

