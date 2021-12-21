YVS.Finance (YVS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,100.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $205,307.48 and approximately $41,100.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00051880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.13 or 0.08144894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,993.41 or 0.99883215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,286,219 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

