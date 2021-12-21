Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post $8.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.19 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $29.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.85 million to $29.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $39.20 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINE. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 227.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $666,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $18.62. 95,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,013. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $210.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 635.29%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

