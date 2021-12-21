Zacks: Analysts Expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $994.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will report $994.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $966.03 million to $1.02 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines posted sales of $928.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

NYSE AEM opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.