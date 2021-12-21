Zacks: Analysts Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to announce $278.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.30 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $193.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.30.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,931,274. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,922,000 after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,401,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 40.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,913,000 after acquiring an additional 255,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHH traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.82. 2,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,148. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.55 and its 200 day moving average is $128.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $153.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

