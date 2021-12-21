Zacks: Analysts Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report sales of $38.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.55 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $43.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $151.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.79 million to $152.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $195.64 million, with estimates ranging from $174.01 million to $223.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLVS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 10.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 111.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLVS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.21. 3,374,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,704,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.