Zacks: Analysts Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post sales of $60.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $40.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $209.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $244.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $252.06 million, with estimates ranging from $180.50 million to $332.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

DRNA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,161. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,052,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,196,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,128,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,227,000 after buying an additional 780,152 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,003,000 after buying an additional 624,188 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

