Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $889.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $424.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 154.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS.

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

H stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.97. 26,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,320. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.62.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $65,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

