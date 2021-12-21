Zacks: Analysts Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Announce $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.12. Macy’s reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

M stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,115,330. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

